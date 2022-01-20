The provost of Elizabethtown College is named interim president.

Betty Rider was named “transitional president” of Elizabethtown College by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, effective immediately, until the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

According to a press release, Rider most recently served as the college’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.

This follows Cecilia M McCormick’s decision to resign as president on Dec.

31st, 2021, in order to devote herself to her personal and family life.

Rider is an experienced higher education leader who is well-liked by the school and the community, according to Ed Lovelidge, chairman of the board of trustees.

“We have faith in her tenured success and abilities to advance the institution’s exceptional academic model, implement the college’s new five-year strategic plan, and expand the institution’s commitment to educate for service,” he said.

Rider is a Gettysburg College graduate with master’s and doctoral degrees in psychology from Vanderbilt University, as well as a Harvard Institute for Educational Management certificate.

She spent the majority of her 34-year career at Elizabethtown College, where she taught psychology and held a variety of administrative positions, including the two most recent.

Rider and the institution’s senior leadership team, according to the release, have achieved record enrollment, exceeded fundraising goals, and established a record endowment of more than (dollar)100 million in the last two years, among other achievements.

Gerald Silberman was also named senior vice president of administration and finance by the board.

This link will take you to the full announcement.

The spring semester at the college began on Tuesday with in-person classes.

