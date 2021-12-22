The public debt of Germany increased by 205.1% in the first nine months of 202021.

The overall public debt has increased by (dollar)126 billion to (dollar)2.58 trillion.

According to data released Wednesday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), Germany’s public debt increased by 5.1 percent in the first nine months of 2021.

The total public debt increased to €2.28 trillion ((dollar)2.58 trillion) from €111.3 billion ((dollar)126 billion).

The average household debt was €27,477 ($31,110).

Municipalities and their associations, social security funds, and all extra budgets are among the debts owed by the overall public budget.

Credit institutions, as well as the remaining domestic and non-domestic sectors, including private businesses in Germany and abroad, are included in the non-public sector.