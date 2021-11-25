The public’s growing sympathy for Boris Johnson is the surest sign of his decline.

The public has begun to feel sorry for Boris Johnson, which is the surest sign of his decline.

No politician wants voters to say, ‘aww, bless him… don’t be mean, he’s going through a tough time…’

This week, the Prime Minister went from Sir Winston Churchill to Peppa Pig, to quote Sir Vince Cable.

Life slams into you like a ton of bricks.

You’re cock of the walk one minute and dying on your arse in front of a room of businessmen in Tyneside the next.

This reminds me of one of my after-dinner speeches.

Is it wishful thinking on the part of the general’s many critics, or is this the week when he ran out of luck?

Even Johnson supporters admitted that watching that disasteroo of a speech made their skin crawl.

“Do you think he might be drunk?” a non-political message asked.

There was “a lot of clenching,” Lord William Hague told Times radio, and it was “excruciating for someone who has given a lot of speeches… you really ought to be able to bullshit your way through anything” – which, to be fair, the Prime Minister is usually a master of.

The snickering followed the embarrassment.

They say tragedy plus time equals comedy – in this case, about 90 seconds.

Memes and brilliant satirical clips flooded our social media feeds.

Although it was difficult to improve the raw material.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m stuck in my social media echo chamber of awful liberal leftists, so it was only when I went on the Jeremy Vine show on Tuesday morning that I got a completely different and fascinating perspective.

The callers on the phone-in were horrified not by Boris Johnson’s failure to prepare for a key business audience, or by the rambling shambles, but by us, the panelists, because we were criticizing our Prime Minister.

Two of the female callers were especially irritated.

What cruelty to laugh at this poor, defenseless man.

Despite the fact that we pointed out that this was a politician who has made a career out of making people laugh and has never shied away from taking the piss.

