The Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joan Didion has passed away.

A generation of writers were influenced by the novelist and essayist’s distinct style.

Joan Didion, one of the great modern American women of letters, influenced a generation of writers with her distinct style.

Frank Didion and Eduene Jerrett raised Didion in Sacramento, California, where she was born in 1934.

She was a fifth-generation Californian, descended from the ill-fated Donner Party of 1846, who migrated from the Midwest.

Her father served in the army, and her mother was a stay-at-home mom.

Before she died at the age of 87, the novelist, essayist, and screenwriter published 16 books and numerous essays.

For many years, she had suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Didion was a lifelong reader who developed an interest in writing as a teenager, typing out sections of Ernest Hemingway novels to better understand sentence structure.

She worked at Vogue for several years after graduating with a degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and credits the magazine with teaching her the value of precision.

“Every word, every comma,” she explained, “had to work in an eight-line caption.”

Didion developed a lifelong interest in fashion and couture while working there, and at the age of 80, she became the face of French fashion house Celine.

Didion worked for Vogue, Mademoiselle, and the National Review in the early 1960s, and her first novel, Run, River, was published in 1963.

The book introduced “the Didion woman,” who lived in “a clearly personal wasteland, wandering along highways or through countries in an effort to blot out the pain of consciousness,” according to critic Michiko Kakutani (writing in The New York Times magazine).

She married John Gregory Dunne, a Time writer, in 1964 and the couple moved to Los Angeles.

They became a glamorous couple on both coasts, equally at ease in Hollywood glitz and literary circles, and collaborated on screenplays for films such as The Panic in Needle Park (1971), A Star Is Born (1976), and True Confessions (1981).

Didion began writing her most acclaimed novel, The Year of Magical Thinking (which won a Pulitzer), a profound meditation on grief, while their adopted daughter, Quintana Roo Dunne, was seriously ill with pancreatitis in 2003.

Quintana Roo passed away.

