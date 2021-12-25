The Queen addressed us with the same calm and courageous candor that we have come to expect from her in these trying times.

In these difficult times, we have come to rely on the Queen’s calm and courageous honesty.

DURING HER NEARLY 70-YEAR RULE, THE QUEEN HAS MADE MANY AMAZING SPEECHES.

But one of the most moving messages was delivered on Christmas Day.

Our 95-year-old monarch has had a difficult year.

The death of her pillar of strength and refuge, Prince Philip, hospitalization, allegations of abuse against Andrew, and sleaze scandals surrounding Charles’ top aide.

That’s before we get to Harry, Meghan, or Covid.

Annus Horribilis isn’t mentioned.

Despite this, she addressed the nation yesterday with the same calm, courageous honesty that we’ve come to expect from her in these trying times.

She also paid a touching tribute to her late husband.

“My beloved Philip…was just as bright at the end as he was when I first saw him.”

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity, and ability to make any situation fun were all unstoppable.”

These were not only our Queen’s words, but also the words of a widow who was still suffering.

Nonetheless, she found hope and inspiration in the Christmas story, despite her loss.

What an incredible show of support for those who have lost loved ones due to the Covid crisis.

We’re sure there wasn’t a dry eye in the house after that speech, despite the fact that it was a holiday.

Ma’am, you were incredible.

Without you, we wouldn’t be able to function.

Even on Christmas Day, the JABS Army doesn’t stop.

Exceptional doctors and volunteers sacrificed their holiday fun yesterday to keep Britain’s booster program running.

They contributed to the UK’s incredible 130 million vaccinations, 32.3 million of which are boosters.

We commend everyone who worked on Christmas Day.

You are the pinnacle of Britishness.

THEY DON’T GET ANY LOWER THAN THE MONSTERS WHO RACIALLY ABUSE FOOTBALL STARS VIA SOCIAL MEDIA.

Planned bans on the terraces for the next ten years are a good way to retaliate.

Football has made significant progress in cleaning up the atmosphere inside stadiums.

To clean up the internet, we’ll need the same sense of purpose.