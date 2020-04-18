The Queen approved Royal Ascot plans to save meeting in June

Plans to save Royal Ascot in some form are understood to have been drawn up with the approval of The Queen.

It was announced earlier this week that the hugely-popular meeting in June would not be held as a public event due to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers hope it can take place behind closed doors.

However, Royal Ascot chief Nick Smith conceded on Wednesday there would be ‘an element of risk’ of spreading Covid-19 even if just jockeys and racecourse staff were allowed to be in attendance.

Asked on Radio 4 how much money they would make from the meeting this year, Smith, who is Royal Ascot’s director of racing and public affairs, admitted they would ‘lose money considerably’.

Smith was asked whether there could be an ‘element of risk’ even with social distancing measures in place to protect jockeys and staff at the racecourse.

He said: ‘No there won’t be a huge element of risk. Obviously there is going to be an element of risk but the risk at the point in time we start racing will be determined by the government and we will follow government directives.’

Asked how he would feel if just one person contracted coronavirus from Royal Ascot, Smith tried to evade the answer, saying: ‘I think we have to look at everything in the round. The Government, all sport together.’

It is a tradition of Royal Ascot, which attracts around 300,000 racegoers across the week, that The Queen attends the meeting with a royal procession on the course before racing begins each day.

However the blue-riband flat racing event, in whatever form, will not take place if restrictions and Government policy have not shifted to allow it and other more general activities, including other sports, to take place under restrictions.

The earliest racing can return is on April 30 but there is a likelihood that will pushed back with a decision due to be made next week.

It is understood there will become a point where Royal Ascot becomes unfeasible as racing needs to return at least three weeks before the meeting is due to start on June 16.

Ascot have stressed that if the royal meeting goes ahead in some form it will be part of racing returning as a whole.

The sport is looking at two to three regional hubs with strict quarantine measures, where jockeys can stay at hotels close to the tracks. The racing industry is also working towards a plan they can put to the Government that they can work within strict confines.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.