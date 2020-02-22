The Queen is a ‘precocious artistic talent’ – and you can now buy ‘her £3k sketches’

Two sketches believed to have been drawn by Queen Elizabeth II are to go up for auction – and they are very impressive

The Queen is a “precocious” artistic talent and two sketches she is believed to have drawn are about to go up for sale.

Experts value the pieces, which show a middle-aged woman in profile and another of what appears to be the same person knitting, at a minimum of £3,000.

Buckingham Palace has refused to confirm whether the art was genuine.

The pencil-drawn woman is believed to be Marion Crawford, tutor to the future Queen and her sister Princess Margaret.

Drawn on royal-headed paper, they were found inside a book called The Scottish National War Memorial.

The inside page is signed “Elizabeth” in blue ink.

Art critic Philip Mould said: “If these are by the Queen they show a pre­­cocious talent that, had she not become sovereign, could have taken her in artistic directions.

“The only person likely to establish authenticity for certain, however, is the artist herself.”

Although the date 1932 is stamped on the book, the Queen would have been just six at the time and experts suggest the drawings could date from later.

A private collector sent them to auctioneers William George of Peter­­­borough, Cambs. The firm’s Alex McCormick said: “It is most likely they were drawn by a member of the royal family close to Elizabeth, or perhaps even by the future Queen herself.”

Scot Marion “Crawfie” Crawford began her royal job in 1932 and fell from favour after releasing a book The Little Princesses. She died in 1988.

The sale ends on March 4.

