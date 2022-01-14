The Queen is ‘following Megxit’s lead by BANISHING Prince Andrew from the Royal Family and stripping him of his titles.’

During the splits with Meghan and Harry, and now with Prince Andrew, Her Majesty and her advisers allegedly used similar tactics to “insulate the institution.”

After a face-to-face showdown with the Queen, Andrew was dramatically stripped of his royal titles and military honors.

Buckingham Palace broke the shocking news, which comes as the Duke of York’s sex assault lawsuit has sparked widespread outrage.

Insiders say Her Majesty’s decision to make Andrew, her “favourite son,” a “private citizen” was one of the most difficult in her 70 years on the throne.

According to the Mail, a well-placed palace source said the Queen and her advisers had decided to apply “the same model of effective banishment” to Andrew as they had to Harry.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan abruptly left the Royal Family and relocated to the United States, where they now reside with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Andrew will no longer be able to refer to himself as ‘His Royal Highness,’ two years after Prince Harry lost his royal title and patronages when he moved to the United States with Meghan Markle.

“They have taken this decision to insulate the institution from all of the shrapnel that is flying around,” the source said.

“It’s based on the Sussex separation model.”

The institution can now legitimately claim it is not involved due to the removal of titles and patronages.

“It was a ruthless and hasty decision, supported by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, and sanctioned by the Queen.”

“She has the ability, when it comes down to it, to know what is best for the institution and will act in her role as head of state, not a mother,” another insider said.

“Just because she loves Andrew doesn’t mean he isn’t her son.”

“However, a decision had to be made because it was overshadowing everything the family was doing, as well as her upcoming platinum jubilee.”

“Everyone will be relieved that he has finally been set free.

It might even aid him in his fight against the case.”

After he was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was just 17, Andrew’s military affiliations and royal patronages were immediately returned to the Queen.

Andrew is cast out by the Queen…

In addition, the Duke will no longer be able to use the title 'His Royal Highness'

