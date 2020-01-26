The Queen is joined by Princess Anne for church service – after cancelling appearance over cold 

The Queen was joined by Princess Anne at church in Sandringham today – days after she cancelling an appearance because she ‘had a cold’.

The Queen, 93, could be seen riding in a chauffeur-driven vehicle to St Mary Magdalene Church, while the Princess Royal, 69, walked a small group of esteemed guests to the service.

Her Majesty appeared to have wrapped up warm in a bright orange jacket and a furry black hat, while Princess Anne donned a smart navy coat with a blue scarf and feathered hat for the occasion.

It comes days after the 93-year-old pulled out of an annual visit to the branch of the Women’s Institute in Norfolk because she ‘was not feeling up to it.’

The Queen could be seen smiling as she sat in the back of the chauffeur driven car alongside opera singer Dame Kiri Jeanette Claire Te Kanawa while driving to church.

Her Majesty had wrapped up warm in a bright orange jacket which she paired with a black fur hat and matching gloves.

The two women could be seen smiling and chatting while riding to church.

She was also joined on foot by Princess Anne, who accompanied Sir Jackie Stewart to the service.

The British former Formula One racing driver could be seen chatting to the Princess Royal as they walked along.

It appeared the royal had recovered a little from a cold which she had been suffering from earlier this week.

Last week, Her Majesty pulled out of her annual visit to the branch of the Women’s Institute in Norfolk today because she ‘was not feeling up to it’.

She was unable to attend the WI meeting, which she goes to every year at West Newton village hall, as part of her winter stay at Sandringham.

The indefatigable 93-year-old monarch joins the WI ladies for tea and cake, then listens to a speech, which was made this year by BBC newsreader Huw Edwards.

She pulled out of the event around 30 minutes before it started this afternoon.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace told MailOnline the Queen ‘has a slight cold’, while an insider added it was ‘no cause for alarm.’

The Queen has been in generally good health and rarely misses an engagement. In recent years, she has passed some of her royal patronages on to younger members of the royal family as she eases her workload.

In December 2016, the Queen’s heavy cold saw her miss the traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time in almost 30 years.

Around half-an-hour before her expected arrival at the village hall today, a member of her security team told assembled reporters and photographers that she would not be coming this year because she was ‘not feeling up to it’.

The Queen’s cold comes amid a tumultuous year in the royal household, with events including Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview, Meghan and Harry stepping back from royal duties, and the Duke of Edinburgh’s car crash and later hospitalisation just before Christmas.

Last week, she made a public display of support for Prince Andrew after he joined her at church for the first time since his car crash BBC interview.