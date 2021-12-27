The Queen is leading the royal family in paying tribute to Desmond Tutu.

The Queen is the driving force behind the royal family’s tributes to Desmond Tutu.

‘An inspiration to us all,’ Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been described.

The Queen has joined leaders from across the UK in paying tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, who died on December 26th at the age of 90.

“I, along with the entire Royal Family, am deeply saddened by the news of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and around the world,” the Queen wrote in a letter of condolence.

“I recall with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour,” she added.

Desmond Tutu received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his activism in South Africa against racial injustice.

Tutu was a steadfast anti-apartheid activist.

As the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later the Archbishop of Cape Town, the clergyman used his pulpit, as well as frequent protests, to mobilize public opinion against racial injustice.

He was also an outspoken supporter of LGBT(plus) rights and same-gender marriage.

The late archbishop was also remembered by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death,” they said in a statement. “His bravery in speaking out against apartheid’s evil and highlighting the threat of climate change was an inspiration to us all.”

“An icon for racial justice and beloved throughout the world,” said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Leaders from various political parties also paid their respects.

Boris Johnson expressed his “deep sadness,” while Labour Party leader Keir Starmer described him as “a tower of a man and a leader of moral activism.”

Before his funeral on January 1, the anti-apartheid icon will be laid to rest in Cape Town for two days.

South Africa has started a week-long commemoration of Tutu’s death.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

The Queen leads royal family’s tributes to Desmond Tutu