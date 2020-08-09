The Queen to miss Sunday Service in Scotland to stop well-wishers gathering due to Covid risk

THE Queen will not attend church tomorrow to stop well-wishers gathering at risk of getting Covid-19, it is understood.

Her Majesty is at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire with the Duke of Edinburgh for their traditional summer break.

She normally joins the congregation at nearby Crathie Kirk but will not take her seat to stop large groups of people congregating outside.

Lockdown measures have been reintroduced in Aberdeen after an outbreak of a coronavirus.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said arrangements for the Queen’s stay in Scotland “will be in line with the relevant guidelines and advice”.

Face coverings are to be made mandatory in more indoor places across Scotland following the spike.

The Queen’s annual visit to Balmoral Castle was already expected to be different due to restrictions.

Crathie Kirk is a regular place of worship for the royal family when they are in residence at the estate.

She is among the places subject to rules allowing communal prayer for a maximum of 50 people.

The two-metre social distancing rule is also in place.

