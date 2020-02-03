The Queen visits a Royal Air Force station in Marham in her first engagement of 2020

The Queen was introduced to Britain’s new £100 million F-35B Lightning stealth fighters today on her first public engagement of the year.

The 93-year-old monarch visited their base at RAF Marham in Norfolk, a short hop from her Sandringham home, in her role as honorary air commodore of the base.

It was also her first official outing since the announcement that her grandson the Duke of Sussex, 35, and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, would stepping back from royal duties.

Dressed in a ‘peaches and cream’ dress and hat by her senior dresser, Angela Kelly, she watched intently as one of the new fighters landed vertically. Although she has seen the aircraft from a distance at flypasts, this was her first close look.

She also toured a new integrated training centre, preparing the next generation of pilots and technicians, and met a cross-section of the 3,600 people at the base, home to the fabled 617 Dambusters Squadron.

The monarch also lunched with 50 people from across the ranks who have been closely involved in the F-35B project, which was designed to deliver 138 aircraft over the coming decades.

The cost of the first 48 has been estimated at £9.1 billion by 2025, including support, training and maintenance.

Group Captain James Beck, the station commander, said everyone at the base had been ‘buzzing’ to see the Queen, who has been visiting the base for decades, usually every other year during her winter stay at Sandringham.

But he said the royal visit was also a chance to recognise personnel who have played a key part in getting the jets, some of which will spend up to six months at a time on Britain’s two new aircraft carriers, up and running. ‘It’s not so much about the Queen; it’s about saying thank you to everyone,’ he added.

On a blustery day, she was greeted by a guard of honour comprising RAF and Royal Navy personnel including one unfortunate man whose hat blew off and away just as she arrived.

Inside the training centre she met so many staff she was heard to remark: ‘I seem to have gone around a lot of people here.’

The Queen, who trained as a mechanic in the ATS during the Second World War, also viewed training demonstrations of engine maintenance, weapons loading and a canopy change.

She also met trainee pilots from the RAF and Navy and heard how much of the training is now done using artificial intelligence.

The technicians also learn their trade using a £6.4 million life-sized model in the centre.

One training officer suggested it was just as well. ‘We pranged it the first time we used it,’ he said, explaining they were using a munitions lift truck to try to load a Paveway IV laser-guided bomb onto the training model.

‘Fortunately, it just involved a new lick of paint on this instead of damaging a £100 million aircraft,’ another officer said, as the Queen laughed.

Group Captain Beck said that in the first five years of the Lightning programme, the UK flew to America to train and put 450 people through the programme.

‘In the first nine months of this centre being open we’ve put another 450 through,’ he said.

‘We’re halving the time the Americans are training.

‘This is the jewel in the crown really for Lightning, this centre here, and all partner nations are looking at why we’re doing it so successfully.”

RAF Marham is the home of the F-35B Lightning – a fifth-generation, multi-role, stealth fighter. The Station is also home to a range of engineering support functions, from maintenance to frontline support.

Over 3600 service personnel, civil servants and contractors work at RAF Marham.