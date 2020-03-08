The Queen vows not to let the coronavirus outbreak stop her and is determined to to set an example

The Queen has vowed to not let the coronavirus outbreak stop her from performing her duties – as Government officials discuss how best to protect senior Royals from the bug.

The Monarch, who is 93, will attend the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey tomorrow with eight other members of the Royal Family, where they will mix with representatives from 54 Commonwealth countries. A senior Palace source said last night that the Queen was determined to set an example by ‘keeping calm and carrying on’ until there was ‘compelling advice to the contrary’.

However, if the virus spreads, Whitehall experts have suggested the Queen should cancel her garden parties, which start in May, when the epidemic is predicted to be near its peak.

In such a scenario, the Queen would also be likely to operate with a reduced retinue of staff and to relocate to either Sandringham or Balmoral to limit the risk of infection.

As the number of coronavirus cases reached 206 in the UK last night, a rise of 43 since Friday:

Last night, courtiers were adamant that the Queen and other senior Royals would continue to carry out their duties, including overseas tours such as Charles and Camilla’s planned trip to Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan later this month.

They insisted that the Queen would follow Government advice about if and when she should self-isolate, while the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, will continue to live in Sandringham.

A congregation of 2,000 is expected at tomorrow’s service including the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

A source said: ‘It is thought that if the Queen or other senior members of the Royal Family were to self-isolate or change their plans it might spark panic in the general population.’

Another source said: ‘The Queen didn’t change her schedule during the swine flu outbreak and has never changed her schedule after terrorist attacks. It’s business as usual.’

Courtiers are in constant contact with the Government about the risk levels, and the Queen was seen wearing long gloves at an investiture at Buckingham Palace last week. The Palace has also given out hand sanitiser to staff.

Environment Secretary George Eustice will meet retailers tomorrow to discuss identifying Covid-19 ‘hotspots’ where supplies may be stockpiled. They will also discuss support for vulnerable groups who may be suffering in isolation.

The risk of dying from the virus rises steeply with age: while the overall death rate is 2.3 per cent, it rises to 14.8 per cent among the over-80s.

Some experts fear that the death rate among the over-90s could be as high as 50 per cent, with the toll particularly high for care home residents.

The family of the second person to have died of coronavirus in the UK paid tribute yesterday to a ‘truly loving and wonderful’ husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad.

In a statement, they said their 83-year-old relative ‘would go to any length to support and protect his family’. They also said they could not yet begin making funeral arrangements because they are being kept in isolation themselves.

Mr Hancock said: ‘‘Responding to coronavirus is a massive national effort and I’m working to ensure we have a proportionate emergency bill, with the right measures to deal with the impacts of a widespread Covid-19 outbreak.

‘The NHS is working 24/7 to fight this virus. Calls to 111 have increased by more than a third and we have already put in place 500 extra staff to help with this increase.’

Buckingham Palace said: ‘We are following current Government advice. We would not speculate on what that advice might be in the future’.