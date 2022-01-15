The Queen was correct in removing Andrew from the throne – but how much it must have hurt her.

The Queen was correct in removing Andrew from the throne – but how painful it must have been for her.

The Queen – and the country – should be concentrating on her Platinum Jubilee this year.

But, rather than celebrating her incredible achievement of becoming the first British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne, she is facing yet another annus horribilis.

Her Majesty has already begun the year 2022 by making a decision that no mother wishes to make.

Her favorite has always been Prince Andrew.

He used to be the swashbuckling Navy hero who would regale her with raunchy tales of high-seas adventure.

He is, however, a complete embarrassment today.

A clumsy, pointless, and abrasive prince.

The allegations against the Duke of York could not have come at a more inconvenient time, as we navigate an ocean of woke perspectives in the aftermath of the Me Too movement.

The monarchy’s friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as claims that he slept with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts — now known by her married name Giuffre — could prove fatal.

As a result, the Queen had no choice but to release him.

She has been forced to choose between saving the institution she has sworn to protect and shielding her second-born son as head of the Royal Family.

In reality, there was no choice, and we all know how the Queen prioritizes duty.

But, oh, how heartbreaking it had to be to fire her beloved Andrew.

It’s no surprise she made his lawyer wait outside in the car when she struck his heart with an icy blow.

It had to be one of the most difficult decisions she’d ever made, depriving her beloved son of his royal status and forcing him to walk the plank alone to fight this battle.

Despite the fact that it must have gone against every instinct she has as a mother, she has done what she always does: she has put the country and the monarchy above all else, including her own family.

Until now, the royals have shielded Andrew and appeared to turn a blind eye to his friendship with Epstein and Giuffre’s allegations against him.

The fact that Andrew will no longer be referred to as His Royal Highness, however, sends a strong message.

Despite the fact that he retains the title of Duke of York, he loses all of his military titles and royal patronages, which provided him with status and a role.

Andrew has made a shambles of himself.

And now he’s on his own, facing a civil court case as a private citizen.

In all of this, it is the Queen who I pity the most.

