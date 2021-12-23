The Queen will be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla at Windsor Castle for the holiday season.

Prince Charles and Camilla will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle with the Queen.

So far, Prince Charles is the only one of the Queen’s children who has confirmed that he will be spending the holidays with her.

According to a Clarence House spokesperson, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend Christmas Day with the Queen.

After her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, it was revealed that Princess Anne would not be with her mother on December 25th.

According to a royal source, both the Princess Royal and Sir Timothy are secluded at their home in Gloucestershire.

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward may join the Queen on Christmas Day, but palace officials have yet to confirm their presence.

The Queen will spend her first Christmas at Windsor Castle since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, it was revealed this week.

During the lockdowns, the monarch and Prince Philip remained at Windsor Castle.

Last year, they spent Christmas at the castle for the first time in more than 30 years, as they did not travel to Sandringham for the holidays.

In light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas celebration at Sandringham and a festive lunch planned for Tuesday have both been canceled this year.

The pre-Christmas meal, which was also canceled last year due to the pandemic, would have been attended by around 50 members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as their children, are expected to join the Queen on Christmas Day.

Last year, they celebrated at their Norfolk home.

