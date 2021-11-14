The Queen will miss the Remembrance Day service due to a back sprain.

Hours after the Queen announced she would not be attending, Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived solemnly dressed for the Remembrance Sunday service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by other royals, including Princess Anne and Prince Edward, for the solemn occasion.

Prince Charles, who celebrates his 73rd birthday today, laid a wreath on the Cenotaph’s top step on behalf of his mother.

The Queen has a sprained back, and will be unable to attend “with great regret,” according to Buckingham Palace, which had previously confirmed her attendance.

Her first public appearance since her hospitalization a month ago would have been today’s event.

Her recent medical advice to rest has nothing to do with the injury.

Her Majesty, who is 95 years old, has only ever missed six Remembrance Sunday services in her life.

Prince William was solemn as they arrived for the Remembrance Sunday service.

If the Queen is unable to attend, one serviceman remarked, “It must be very serious.”

The Combаt Cаmerа teаm’s Royаl Nаvy Petty Officer Ben Shreаd sаid, “It would be nice if the boss was here.”

“She’s the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.”

I don’t think she’s ever missed a Remembrance Day parade.

“If there’s a reason she’s not here, it’s got to be something serious,” we say.

” he says.

Meanwhile, as the country fell silent, members of the Royal Family led the nation in remembering their loved ones who had died.

The Prime Minister was among senior politicians and members of the royal family who laid a wreath at the War Memorial in central London for the National Service of Remembrance.

Her Majesty, who is 95 years old, has only missed six other Remembrance Sunday services in her life

“It’s a sacred ceremony that has endured for more than a century because we are aware of the unpayable debt we owe those brave servicemen and women,” Boris Johnson continued.

“We know they gave their today for our tomorrow.” “And we know thousаnds of men and women in uniform are still ready to defend our unity and way…”

