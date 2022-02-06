The Queen’s Jubilee Anthem was written to commemorate her 70 years on the throne.

‘We Thank You From Our Hearts’ pays tribute to the monarch as the’mother of this nation,’ with music from all over the world.

In honor of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, a new Jubilee anthem has been written.

EIIR: The Queen’s 96th birthday will be celebrated in April with the release of the Platinum Record, which was announced to commemorate the monarch’s historic Accession Day.

The London Community Gospel Choir, as well as renowned soprano Lesley Garrett and West End Les Miserables actor Rodney Earl Clarke, perform in the two-part composition.

“There has never been a greater need for a song to bring us all together than now,” Garrett said.

“Everyone in the Commonwealth and the rest of the world has been affected by Covid and its chaotic aftermath.”

“Our Queen has been there for 70 years, the one sure and steadfast rock in our erratic world.”

“The Four British Nations,” composed by Olga Thomas, is an Elgar-inspired piece with state trumpets and chants and shouts of “Vivat,” “Regina,” and “Elizabetha.”

The second, “We Thank You From Our Hearts,” refers to the monarch as the “mother of this nation.”

It includes sounds from all over the world, such as Caribbean steel drums and Australia’s didgeridoo, as well as Hindi, Maori, and Swahili chants referring to the Queen and her influence throughout the Commonwealth.

Anton van der Mere composed the music and collaborated on the lyrics with Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, the founder of the British Monarchist Society.

From April 21, the anthem, which was commissioned by the society as part of its year-long Jubilee celebration, will be available for download and streaming on all digital platforms.

Press Association contributed to this story.

