The Queen’s Jubilee Curse – How scandal and tragedy have marred Her Majesty’s biggest celebrations

It’s no surprise that the Queen has faced royal controversies after 70 years on the throne.

However, it appears that Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has had more than her fair share of difficulties, with some of her most significant milestones marred by scandal and tragedy.

Each of her jubilee years should have been memorable, but her Silver, Ruby, Golden, and Diamond years are remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Since her accession in February 1952, the monarch has been surrounded by heartache, impropriety, and shame, from royal divorces to a castle fire.

And now, seven decades later, it appears that Her Majesty may be in for her worst year yet.

We look back on the worst of the curse as the 95-year-old prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

In 1976, just as the Queen was preparing to mark the 25th anniversary of her reign, her sister Margaret and her then-husband Antony Armstrong Jones announced their separation.

The split hung over the monarch for the next year before they officially divorced in 1978, making it the first senior royal divorce since Henry VIII in the 1500s.

Margaret’s affair with married Royal Air Force officer Captain Peter Townsend, as well as a brief engagement, had already been dealt with when she announced her engagement to photographer Antony.

Following the publication of photos of the two frolicking in swimsuits in the tabloids, rumors about Margaret’s close friendship with a man 17 years her junior swirled.

The princess was photographed on the Caribbean island of Mustique with toyboy Roddy Llewellyn.

“I deeply regret any embarrassment caused to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family, for whom I wish to express the greatest respect, admiration, and loyalty,” he said in a statement following the release of the photos.

After fifteen years and several other royal scandals, the Queen’s 40th year on the throne was marked by an “Annus Horribilis” – or terrible year.

“1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure,” she said in her Ruby Jubilee speech.

“It has turned out to be an ‘Annus Horribilis,’ as one of my more sympathetic correspondents put it.”

Her pointed remarks alluded to the breakdown of three of her children’s marriages, as well as other family events.

When his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was photographed in a compromising position with her financial advisor in St Tropez, Prince Andrew was at the center of a scandal that rocked the royal family.

After pictures of Texan millionaire John Bryan kissing Fergie’s toes were published, the couple divorced four years later.

In a similar challenging…

