The Queen’s New Year Honours list honors a number of Covid heroes, celebrities, and sports stars.

The Queen’s New Year Honours list includes Covid heroes, celebrities, and sports stars.

Hundreds of Covid heroes have been honored with gongs for their efforts during the pandemic.

On the New Year Honours list, fundraisers like Tobias Weller, 11, are listed alongside well-known expert advisers.

The youngest person ever to be honored in the New Year Honours said he was “chuffed to bits” yesterday.

Tobias Weller, an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and autism who was inspired by his hero Captain Sir Tom Moore to begin fundraising during the lockdowns, was given the nickname Captain.

After raising more than £157,000 for Paces School, where he is a student, and The Children’s Hospital Charity in his hometown of Sheffield, he has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

“To be honoured by the Queen feels absolutely incredible,” Tobias said.

Max Woosey, a 12-year-old boy from Braunton, Devon, has raised over £570,000 for North Devon Hospice by sleeping in a tent every night since March 28, 2020.

The British Empire Medal was also bestowed upon him.

After staff cared for a close family friend, 74-year-old Rick Abbott, in his final days, he was inspired to volunteer at the hospice.

Hundreds of ordinary Brits have received awards for extraordinary achievements, including the two young people.

Henry Lewis, the Honorary Vice President of The Magic Circle and a 102-year-old magician from Stanmore, North London, was the oldest winner.

Since he was eight years old, he has been performing tricks.

“I’m so very proud, and still going strong, and still performing in my care home,” he told The Sun after being awarded an MBE for fundraising.

“My only complaint was that my show was too short,” he said of the honor. “I’m very fortunate that I’m still here to receive it – they can’t leave it too late to hand it to me!” he said of the honor.

Covid heroes in the United Kingdom were honored for their efforts in combating the virus.

Prof Chris Whitty, Jonathan Van Tam, and Jenny Harries, all favorites at the Covid press conference, receive top honors.

Prof. Whitty, a world-renowned doctor, and the well-known “JVT” are both knighted.

Sir Patrick Vallance’s knighthood is upgraded to Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath, while Dr Harries is made a Dame.

As the year 2022 approaches, optimism is growing that additional safeguards against Omicron will not be required this month.

They were honored alongside sporting heroes in 2021, with a total of 1,278 people receiving gongs.

The vast majority (63%) go to ordinary citizens for community work.

It’s also the most diverse, with 15.1 percent of the winners hailing from a different ethnic background…

