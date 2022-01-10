The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee program has been announced.

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee program has been announced.

The monarch’s 70th year on the throne is marked by a platinum jubilee; no other British monarch has reached this milestone.

LONDON, U.K.

The full program for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 was unveiled by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The queen, who is 95 years old, is already the longest-reigning monarch in British history, having ruled for 63 years under Queen Victoria.

Elizabeth will celebrate her diamond jubilee on February 1st.

Her father, King George VI, died on this day in 1952, and she ascended to the throne.

The majority of the festivities, however, will take place later in the year, when the weather is nicer, in the spring and summer.

From Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, a four-day bank holiday weekend will be held.

The queen’s attendance at specific events is still unknown, as she was told by doctors near the end of last year to limit herself to light duties.

The rest of the royal family, including heir to the throne Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are expected to take part in the festivities.

53 Commonwealth countries, 1500 cities

The Platinum Pudding Competition, which aims to find a new pudding to dedicate to the queen and features celebrity judges, kicked off the jubilee celebrations today.

The Queen’s Green Canopy, which began last October, will also see tens of thousands of trees planted.

Over 500 horses and 1,000 performers take part in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration, which takes place over three days in May.

From the queen’s Windsor estate, the event will be broadcast live on TV.

The queen’s private estates of Sandringham and Balmoral will be open to visitors over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

The Trooping of the Colour, the Queen’s traditional birthday parade, will take place during that time, as will beacons being lit simultaneously in over 1,500 UK towns and cities, as well as the capitals of the 53 Commonwealth countries, in addition to the main beacon at Buckingham Palace.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s Reign will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral during the extended June bank holiday.

Then comes St. Paul’s Cathedral.

