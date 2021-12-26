The Queen’s Speech and Strictly Come Dancing topped TV ratings on Christmas Day.

The Queen’s Speech and Strictly Come Dancing topped the TV ratings on Christmas Day.

With a fraction of the viewers it had in previous years, Mrs Brown’s Boys failed to make the top 10 shows.

The Queen’s Speech won the Christmas Day ratings battle, with nine million viewers tuning in to watch the monarch speak.

The majority of 7.4 million people tuned in to BBC One at 3 p.m. to watch the 10-minute highly personal speech, with another 1.7 million watching on ITV.

Meanwhile, the BBC’s festive edition of Strictly Come Dancing was a smash hit.

It was the most watched show of the day, with 5.8 million people tuning in.

The number of viewers was up from last year’s five million.

Call The Midwife took third place with 4.7 million viewers, followed by Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel in fourth place with 4.6 million and Blankety Blank in fifth place with 4.2 million.

On Christmas Day, BBC One had eight of the top ten programs, while ITV had episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale in eighth and ninth place, respectively.

The festive EastEnders special came in 10th place with 2.9 million viewers.

Mrs Brown’s Boys, which has been a staple of the BBC’s Christmas schedule for the past ten years, did not make the top ten most watched shows.

With only 1.3 million viewers, ITV’s The Masked Singalongspecial struggled as well.

When it came to holiday animations, BBC1 beat Channel 4 hands down.

3.3 million people watched the Julia Donaldson adaptation Superworm.

Meanwhile, only 1.8 million people watched Channel 4’s adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby.

In the kitchen, Channel 4’s The Great Christmas Bake Off, which featured the It’s A Sin cast, finished third with 2.4 million viewers over the 75-minutes from 8pm.

The classic film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which drew 900,000 viewers at 3 p.m., was Channel 5’s best effort of the day.

ITV’s Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas, BBC1’s Top Gear: Driving Home for Christmas (2.4 million), and Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small (2.3 million) were among the evening offerings on Christmas Eve.

The BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, said that viewers “choosed the BBC on Christmas Day.”

“Nothing brings the country together like the BBC at Christmas,” she said.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

