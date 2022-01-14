The Queen’s statement contains seven signs that Prince Andrew has been expelled from the Royal Family for good.

The Queen’s statement contains seven indicators that Prince Andrew will be expelled from the Royal Family for good.

The Queen’s SURPRISING announcement yesterday effectively expelled her son Prince Andrew from the Royal Family.

The Duke of York will most likely fade from public life forever as a result of Her Majesty’s tightly written 42-word missive.

Because Andrew is facing a sex abuse trial in the United States, the Queen has stripped him of his military titles and royal patronages, as well as a ban on him using the title “His Royal Highness.”

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen with The Queen’s approval and agreement,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

“The Duke of York will continue to refrain from performing any public functions and will defend this case as a private citizen.”

Andrew has no way back, according to seven clues in the carefully worded announcement.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement,” reads the first line of the two-line statement.

The language clearly demonstrates that she supports the decision to expel the son whom many claim has always been her “favorite.”

And some sources claimed Andrew “agreed” to the move, as if he didn’t have a choice in the matter.

Insiders say it was one of the Queen’s most difficult decisions in her 70-year reign.

Her Majesty, on the other hand, makes it clear that this drastic downgrade comes from the top.

Andrew will defend his sex abuse case with Virginia Giuffre as a “private citizen,” according to the next section of the statement.

The Queen appears to be going out of her way to keep the Royal Family out of the sex case, claiming that Andrew will not receive any assistance.

Andrew, who has had the privilege of being a Prince – and all the benefits that comes with it – since birth, is likely to have taken this as a particularly stinging blow.

The Queen is said to have been paying his legal fees since appointing a lawyer after his disastrous Newsnight interview last February.

Andrew, on the other hand, appears to be unable to rely on those sources of income, and if he decides to settle, he will be responsible for all of the costs.

The Duke has stated that he will continue to fight the sex case in the courts, but many observers believe he will reach an out-of-court settlement worth up to £10 million.

From now on, he will take all of his actions on his own.

Following the Newsnight interview, Andrew stepped away from public life, and his titles were put on hold.

With immediate effect, he loses his honorary roles as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and RAF Air Commodore.

He won’t be able to claim…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.