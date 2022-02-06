The Queen’s support for Camilla as Queen Consort demonstrates that she is pleased with the monarchy’s prospects.

The Queen’s support for Camilla as Queen Consort demonstrates her satisfaction with the monarchy’s future.

The announcement, made on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, was a wise move by a wise Monarch, who now sees the institution to which she has dedicated her life looking stable.

In the seven decades since Elizabeth became Queen, the world and our way of life have changed almost beyond recognition.

There was no Internet or mobile phone system to communicate the news to the young Princess on tour in Kenya when her father, George V1, died suddenly on this day exactly 70 years ago.

She didn’t find out she was now the Monarch for several hours, and that she would have to take on all of the state’s responsibilities at the tender age of 25, with two young children.

She has become a record breaker since then, reigning longer than any of her predecessors and enjoying a level of popularity that any politician would envy.

Elizabeth is a global figure who has accumulated a wealth of diplomatic skills and worldly wisdom during her long reign. She once told her governess that she wanted to be a farmer’s wife.

From Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson, she has been a sounding board for 14 British Prime Ministers.

She can encourage, warn, and consult them by convention, as she has done in the past, from Suez in 1956 to Brexit in 2020.

She has forged relationships with more than 170 world leaders during her reign as Queen and Head of State of 15 realms and Commonwealth Head.

There isn’t much the Queen hasn’t seen or heard in her 70 years, and most of her subjects value her weekly audience with her British Prime Minister.

Tony Blair once said that he could only trust two people.

He said, “One is the wife.”

“The Queen is the other.”

Her success is likely due to the fact that she has remained a mystery, even to those who have met her on a regular basis.

Only her closest family and friends are likely to be aware of her political and personal beliefs.

I’ve met the Queen several times and have covered her family for over 30 years.

I’ve pampered her ladies-in-waiting.

