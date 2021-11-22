The racism scandal at Yorkshire Cricket and the rise of the far right show how white people struggle to integrate.

Why were Yorkshire cricketers so dismissive of brown players? Perhaps they felt safer and more at ease in white-only teams.

Adele, the empress of hearts, performed on ITV’s An Audience With… on Sunday night. Her performance was electrifying, and the audience was ecstatic.

Ms McDonald, a teacher who had both inspired and protected her, came to mind as she reminisced.

Ms. McDonald, a black woman, was present.

She walked up to the front of the room.

Adele wept, laughed, and hugged her fervently.

This is the Britain that so many of us cherish.

And a lot of other people find it unbearable.

Others have never, and will never, accept us as equals.

“Britain is not a racist country,” the Prime Minister recently declared, a populist trope that appeals to some Red Wall voters and other “patriots.”

But even this master of deception can’t erase the indisputable evidence of racism that accumulates on a daily basis.

Here are a few of the most disturbing examples: Yorkshire County Cricket Club is embroiled in a major scandal over its lack of concern or care for ethnic-minority players who were hurt and humiliated by the racist words and behaviors of some of their white peers; new official figures show that the number of far right extremists referred to the government’s Prevent counter-terrorism program is now higher than that of Islamist radicals for the first time ever; anti-bullyinism is on the rise; anti-

This is based on my own experiences as well as those of black and Asian men and women who contact me, including NHS employees.

Some neighbors have complained to me about their families being shunned by their neighbors, and about cards and gifts left on doorsteps being blatantly thrown away.

Aasma, a young mother of two, says the atmosphere in Huddersfield has gotten colder in recent years: “OK, when there are Islamicist terror attacks and that, suspicion rises and Muslims become defensive.”

However, this is a common occurrence of racism.

I used to go to school with some white women who are now ghosting me.

“They want their country back, but it will never return.”

I believe they are enraged because questions about empire and slavery are being raised.

We are constantly told, after all.

