The rage of the rape victim as the judge overturns the teen’s conviction and blames his parents for allowing the boozy party.

A RAPE victim has expressed her outrage after a judge overturned his decision to convict the teen who assaulted her and held her down at a graduation party.

Drew Clinton, 18, was found not guilty of raping Cameron Vaughn, 16, and the verdict was overturned by Judge Robert Adrian, 64, who did not believe he should serve any more time in prison.

Adrian defended his decision, claiming that 148 days in custody during the case was “enough punishment” for the May 30, 2021 attack.

Clinton was scheduled to serve the minimum four-year sentence after Adrian found him guilty of one count of criminal sexual assault in an October judge-only trial.

Instead, the Illinois judge, who was elected to the bench in 2010, ruled that the prosecutors had failed to “prove their case,” allowing Clinton to walk free and dismissing the charge.

“There is no way this teenager should go to the Department of Corrections for what happened in this case,” he said.

That is something I will not do.”

Clinton could not be charged again due to double jeopardy laws.

Then he went on the attack, blaming the parents for the sex assault, accusing them of “allowing” the party, “allowing” teens to “swim in their underwear in their swimming pool,” and “allowing” alcohol.

“If you’ve ever wondered how these things happen, that’s how they happen,” Adrian explained.

Cameron has slammed his decision as an insult to rape victims.

She bravely chose to come forward, giving up her anonymity to speak on local television station WGEM alongside her father.

“I awoke with a pillow over my face so I wouldn’t be heard and Drew Clinton inside of me at my friend’s house.

“I asked him to stop several times but he refused.

“When I finally got off the couch and pushed him away from me, he jumped up and resumed playing video games as if nothing had happened.’

“[The judge] made it seem like I fought for nothing and put my word out there for no reason,” she continued.

“I had to leave the courtroom right away to use the restroom.”

“I had tears in my eyes.”

Adrian made Cameron feel like Clinton had raped her because “her and her parents” were to blame.

“She was a cross-country runner, she ran track, and she was an honor roll student,” her father Scott said.

“Now she’s lucky to have a C average and has stopped participating in any sports.”

“Right now, she’s doing all of her learning at home.”

She won’t be able to attend school.”

In essence, Judge Adrian…

