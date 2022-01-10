The Rainbow Trust’s Christmas charity appeal has reached its £125,000 goal – here’s how your money will help.

Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of i readers, there is hope at the end of the rainbow for families whose lives have been turned upside down after a child is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Our Christmas Appeal, in aid of Rainbow Trust, which gives hope to families with children suffering from serious illnesses, has smashed its target.

The initial goal was raised to a lofty £125,000, but i readers generously contributed an incredible £130,097.

Rainbow Trust provides a lifeline to families whose lives are turned upside down when a child is diagnosed with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

When time is more valuable than ever, the Rainbow Trust charity is there to provide crucial practical and emotional support to families in their time of greatest need.

Rainbow Trust is the only charity that cares for the entire family of a child with a serious illness, including parents, siblings, carers, and grandparents.

The goal of i’s 2021 Christmas Appeal was to raise £75,000 for Rainbow Trust so that the charity could continue to provide incredible support – but thanks to the generosity of i readers, this goal was met in just over two weeks.

A new goal of £125,000 was set, which was also surpassed by $5,000.

Rainbow Trust officials thanked i readers for their support, revealing that the appeal not only raised vital funds, but also raised the charity’s profile, resulting in heartfelt messages and new supporters.

“The i Christmas appeal has been an incredible opportunity for Rainbow Trust,” said Zillah Bingley, Rainbow Trust’s chief executive.

“The fact that the appeal has raised 40% more than our initial fundraising goal is more than we could have hoped for.”

“I’ve had the honor of seeing the donations pour in by mail and speaking with many of my readers on the phone when they generously donated.

“How generously readers have supported the campaign and engaged with Rainbow Trust and our vital work supporting families with a life-threatened child has really touched us.”

“Being a part of this partnership has been a real highlight for me as CEO and for the entire team.”

