The Ravens are Leaving the Tower of London Because There Aren’t Enough Visitors

There are so few tourists at the Tower of London that the resident ravens – which legends say must stay at the Tower or London will fall – are getting bored and wandering off.

There are seven ravens at the Tower: traditionally there have to be six, but there’s one “spare” to make it less likely that the apocalypse will happen. They’re known as the guardians of the Tower, and all the historical treasures it contains. They all have fabulous names, too: Erin, Gripp, Harris, Jubilee, Merlina, Poppy and Rocky.

The ancient fortress has been reopened for over a month now since the inevitable corona closure, but there are hardly any tourists about, and actual Londoners don’t seem too motivated to go and see the gems of their city in a pandemic. Even if it’s a great time to go because you won’t have to deal with American tourists in short shorts and “fanny packs” and MAGA hats making inane comments about how much they love our queen, Olivia Colman.

Usually at this time of year, there’d be about 15,000 visitors every day, according to The Guardian. Currently, it’s less than 800. And it’s making the birds lonely and restless.

Ravenmaster Christopher Skaife explains:

“If the ravens were to leave, the Tower would crumble to dust. The Tower is only the Tower when the people are here.

The ravens have always been so important to the Tower because they’ve been surrounded by myths and legends. We really need people to come back to help the ravens.”

Apparently, during lockdown, the ravens were especially listless because they couldn’t go scavenging in bins full of tourists’ cast-offs. Instead, the Beefeaters had to share their leftovers (not necessarily beef, times have changed).

Skaife continues, “Never in a raven’s history have we seen fewer people in the Tower of London. Even in world war two, there were still hundreds in and around.”

If seeing the incredible artefacts at the Tower without school trip hordes isn’t enough of an inducement to visit, maybe preventing disaster will be. Heads up, though: it’s not like the free museums, a trip to the Tower will cost you twenty five quid per person.

A small price to pay to stall the apocalypse, we think.

Main image: Ravenmaster1 via Twitter