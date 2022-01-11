The re-appointment of a former minister as UN deputy secretary-general is hailed by Nigeria’s president.

Before being appointed to the global body, Amina Mohammed served as Nigeria’s environment minister.

LAGOS, Niger Republic

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari praised the re-appointment as UN deputy secretary-general of a female former minister from the country on Tuesday.

“(Amina) Mohammed’s commitment to duty has always been outstanding.

“Many women in Nigeria, Africa, and the world look up to the UN Deputy Secretary-General,” Buhari said.

He praised UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his trust in the former minister and reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for the UN chief and the international community.

Mohammed’s reappointment was a reward for her dedication, according to Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Mohammed, a diplomat and politician, served as Buhari’s environment minister from 2015 to 2016.

In 2017, she was named as the global body’s deputy for the first time.