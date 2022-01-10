The reaction to the acquittal of the Colston Four in the statue toppling case demonstrates the importance of slavery education in schools.

The way children are educated shapes their morals, teaches empathy, and has a much longer lasting impact on them than a fleeting glance at a statue.

When I read that expert testimony about the horrors of slavery may have influenced the Colston Four’s acquittal, it reminded me of the research I did for my novel, Cane Warriors.

Prior to Chief Tacky’s slave revolt in 1760 St Mary, Jamaica, captured runaway slaves were imprisoned in wooden cages that were hoisted up on tree branches for all to see, according to archives and documents in the UK and Jamaica.

They were famine-stricken and died as a result.

As I continued my research, I sobbed.

I created a story around Moa Anbessa, a fictional character who takes part in the Easter uprising.

I wanted to connect a young modern audience with Britain’s horrifying past by bringing the lived experience of a slave boy to them.

Prince Charles spoke of “the appalling atrocity of slavery” and how it “forever stains our history” on 30 November 2021, when addressing dignitaries at the formal ceremony where Barbados became a republic.

Our secondary school curriculum, on the other hand, avoids teaching our students about the slave trade’s main beneficiaries.

They are not taught that the proceeds from that heinous crime were used to fund stately homes, libraries, museums, factories, colleges, port cities, schools, and universities, among other things.

Indeed, our children are unaware that in 1833, the British government borrowed £20 million to compensate slave owners – a huge sum in the nineteenth century.

The massive debt was finally paid off in 2015, according to Her Majesty’s Treasury.

Those who object to statues being toppled and argue that the country must preserve its history, statues, and monuments for good or ill fail to acknowledge that the sick element of that dreadful past is frequently hidden, neglected, and denied.

The removal of the Colston statue has been a long-running campaign in Bristol.

Thousands of people signed a petition to have the statue removed just days before it was taken down.

Massive Attack, one of the city’s most popular bands, has always refused to perform at Colston’s name-bearing venue.

There have been protests and petitions in recent years.

