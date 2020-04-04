The real drama after “Poison”: its protagonist reports that he suffers from lung cancer

On the same day of its premiere “Veneno”, the new series by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi for ATRESPlayer, the Atresmedia platform, has smashed all the records set by the company, becoming an a

authentic viral phenomenon. Fiction, which narrates the life of the media Cristina Ortiz, “La Veneno”, is already the best historical premiere of the video platform and has multiplied the number of subscriptions by 20. The success of «Veneno», however, is accompanied by bitter news, and it is the fact that Isabel Torres, protagonist of the series, suffers from lung cancer, as she herself has assured on her social networks.

The Canarian interpreter communicated this news to her followers on Monday, while thanking the success of the fiction that has catapulted her to fame: «First of all, thank everyone for the enormous love and all the messages. I could not answer everyone because yesterday was an intense avalanche of messages, calls and everything … It occurred to me to make this video because the situation I have now in health is very complicated. For those who know me, they know that I have lung cancer with metastatic bone and it is giving me a lot of pain and a lot of problems, “said one of the actresses who gets into Cristina Ortiz’s skin in the Javis series.

In an emotional video, Torres claims to be recovering in the hospital and takes the opportunity to warn his followers that, despite the recent premiere of the Atresmedia fiction, he will temporarily put aside his sudden fame:

“If I don’t, Venom is going to be able to with me and I have to take care of Isabel.” Likewise, the actress acknowledges the enormous effort made to try to answer the messages of her followers: «Yesterday I wanted to answer everyone, but I couldn’t. My body is not here now to face this wonderful success that I have waited all my life for and thank God I already have it here. Now the only thing I have to worry about is getting ahead in order to enjoy it, “he stresses.

Next Thursday, April 2, Torres will be operated on at the Insular Hospital: «I am going to disconnect until the day of the intervention, which will be Thursday: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Until next week I will not be able to connect, I will remove myself from everything and everything … So I leave a record of this. I love you so much. Much”.

Here you can see the full video:

See this post on Instagram I can only thank everyone, wait for me, I will come back stronger than ever !! Thank you Thank you Thank you #veneno #cancer #exito #estomesupera @soyambrossi @javviercalvo @ danielasantiago.oficial @lajedet @rlolad @venenolaserie @paca_la_pirana @may_mq_ @l_fernando_ff @testderocha @euginrocha @ xristo_9chispa @vicengarcha A shared publication of Isabel Torres (@isabeltorresofficial) on Mar 30, 2020 at 4:04 PDT

Another Javis hit

It took only one episode for “Poison” to be a resounding success. The first episode of the fiction premiered on Sunday, garnering unanimous applause from the public and critics and becoming, in a few hours, the best historical premiere of ATRESplayer Premium.

The expectation surrounding this project -produced by Atresmedia Studios in collaboration with Suma Latina- has translated into a number of views that multiplies by 10 the record that any other content on the Atresmedia platform had.

.