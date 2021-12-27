The real-life story of the Duchess of Argyll, who inspired Glasgow’s Dirty Duchess pub.

The true story of the Duchess of Argyll, who inspired the Dirty Duchess pub in Glasgow.

Margaret Campbell, aka the ‘dirty duchess,’ is once again making headlines thanks to a new BBC drama starring Claire Foy.

Tonight, the BBC broadcasts a new episode of A Very British Scandal.

If you say the words “Dirty Duchess” in Glasgow, you’ll almost certainly be directed to Finnieston, where the famous bar sits on the corner of Berkeley and Argyll Street.

But long before they were pulling pints in the popular boozer, the pub's namesake Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll, was making headlines when her separation from the Duke became one of the most scandalous divorce cases in Scottish history.

Now, thanks to a BBC miniseries starring Claire Foy as the divisive aristocrat, the late Duchess has tongues wagging once more.

After its Boxing Day premiere, the three-party drama about wealth, status, and sex returns tonight for its second installment.

Claire Foy and Paul Bettany star in A Very British Scandal as the shady Duchess and Duke of Argyll, who ruled the Western Scottish Highlands and shocked polite society after marrying in 1951 and divorcing in 1963.

Ian Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll, was a gambler and a drunk who needed money badly when he met Margaret, a recently divorced woman, on a train between Paris and London in 1947.

Margaret happily spent her honeymoon in workman’s overalls, renovating her new husband’s ancestral seat in Argyll and Bute before opening it to the public. Ian, eight years her senior, wooed Margaret with tales of his crumbling Inveraray Castle in Argyll and Bute, and when they married, Margaret happily spent her honeymoon in workman’s overalls, renovating her new husband’s ancestral seat before opening it to the public.

Margaret was no stranger to high-ranking Scotsmen.

She was born Ethel Margaret Whigham on Park Avenue in New York in 1912, the only child of Scottish millionaires Helen and George Whigham.

Her capricious mother was obsessed with perfection and was disappointed by her daughter’s lack of humour and stammer, despite her enviable beauty.

Margaret’s striking features set her apart from her upper-class peers, and she quickly rose to the status of “It girl.”

She dominated the gossip pages in her teens and twenties thanks to her life of luxury and decadence, with.

