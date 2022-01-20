The rebranding of ManorCare, Arden Courts, has taken years.

Several nursing homes in the midstate are changing their names.

The nursing homes ManorCare and Arden Courts are undergoing a rebranding that has been years in the making.

In 2018, HCR ManorCare was purchased by ProMedica, a nonprofit healthcare organization.

ProMedica announced in October 2020 that it would rebrand its nursing homes ManorCare, Arden Courts, and Heartland as ProMedica Senior Care.

In September, rebranding began in Pennsylvania centers.

Camp Hill, Carlisle, Lebanon, York, Chambersburg, Dallastown, Lancaster, and Reading have all rebranded their facilities.

Susquehanna Township’s Arden Courts of Susquehanna has yet to be renamed.

In 2020, ProMedica said, “The rebrand reflects how ProMedica is redefining health care delivery to go beyond the walls of a hospital, exam room, senior care facility, or office.”

“It also emphasizes the organization’s commitment to providing care for the whole person, including health and well-being.”

When ProMedica first announced the rebranding, it stated that facility names and physical sign changes would be implemented across the country over the next 18 months at ProMedica Senior Care facilities.

ProMedica, headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, operates in 28 states.

There are 12 hospitals and over 335 assisted living facilities, skilled nursing centers, memory care communities, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, hospices, and home health care agencies in the organization.

HCR ManorCare used to own ManorCare, Arden Courts, and Heartland.

