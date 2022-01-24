Burns Night menu: How to make a traditional Burns supper, as well as what haggis, neeps, and tatties are.

Although haggis, the “great chieftain of the puddin-race,” is associated with a Burns supper, a variety of dishes are served on the night.

Burns Night, the annual commemoration of Robert Burns, Scotland’s most revered poet, is observed by people all over the world.

The celebrations, which take place every year on January 25, the anniversary of his birth, are centered on rich, meaty food and fervent whisky consumption.

Of course, the haggis takes center stage, as Burns describes it as the “great chieftain of the puddin-race.”

But it’s far from the only traditional Burns supper – here’s everything you need to know.

On Burns Night, the traditional menu consists of three courses.

The first course is a thick creamy soup made with smoked haddock, potatoes, and onions called a “cullen skink.”

The haggis, of course, is the star of the show.

It’s traditionally made with sheep’s offal – heart, liver, and lung – as well as onion, oatmeal, suet, and a blend of spices, all sealed inside the animal’s stomach.

Although it may not appear appetizing, haggis fans praise its hearty texture and peppery flavor.

Today’s supermarket haggises typically have an artificial casing, similar to that of a sausage, with vegetarian options available (so Veganuary isn’t necessary…).

On Burns Night, we eat haggis in honor of the poet’s efforts to popularize the meaty delicacy, which would have been a highly nutritious and inexpensive meal for poorer families in his day.

One of his most famous poems, “Address to a Haggis,” is a humorous tribute to his culinary inspiration:

“Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face,Great chieftain o’ the puddin-race!Aboon them a’ ye tak your place,Painch, tripe, or thairm:Weel are ye wordy o’ a graceAs lang’s my airm,” says the narrator.

He tells the haggis in the final lines of the first verse that it is very deserving of a grace as long as his arm – and then gives it one (the poem is eight stanzas long).

A traditional Burns supper includes the “great chieftain o’ the puddin-race” as the main course, along with neeps (mashed turnips) and tatties (mashed potatoes).

