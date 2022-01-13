The recluse, who died alone at the age of 80 in a filthy flat, leaves a £400,000 inheritance to six long-lost relatives who are still unknown.

A RECLUSE pensioner who died alone in a filthy flat has left six long-lost relatives a £400,000 inheritance.

Jacqueline Davidson, 80, was discovered a week after she died in her run-down East London flat, where she lived in “appalling” conditions, according to reports.

According to the Telegraph, she died without any close relatives to plan her funeral or read her last Will.

Jacqueline was born in 1939 and lived in Ilford for the majority of her life, working as an estate agent before retiring.

However, authorities discovered £200,000 in an untouched bank account after her death, bringing the total value of her estate to £400,000 when including the value of her flat.

Despite her wealth, Jacqueline lived in squalor in her delipidated flat, which was described as “terrible.”

When Redbridge Council enlisted the help of Finders International, a company that specializes in tracking down heirs to property, they discovered the woman had six cousins who were all entitled to an equal share of her inheritance.

When Danny Curran went to see Jacqueline’s flat, he described it as “quite shocking and incredibly sad.”

Jacqueline was described as a “loner” who “kept herself to herself” by her neighbors.

Jacqueline was an only child, but her father was one of four boys, and her mother was the mother of three sisters and one brother.

She is survived by two maternal cousins and four paternal cousins, each of whom will inherit an equal share of her estate.

One of the beneficiaries is Ashley Davidson, 76, who told the Daily Telegraph that she hadn’t heard from her cousin in over 50 years and found the news of her death “shocking” and “sad.”

Jacqueline’s funeral arrangements were taken care of by her, and she was buried in a nearby cemetery.

“When people die without leaving a Will or with no known next of kin, the Crown can inherit the estate, though this will take many years,” Mr Curran said.

“We work on cases like Jacqueline Davidson’s to find heirs and make sure people get what is rightfully theirs, and we were thrilled to find Jacqueline’s relatives.”