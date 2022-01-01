The region will be drenched with rain on Saturday.

The region will be drenched in rain on Saturday.

It won’t be a complete washout on New Year’s Day.

The good news is that temperatures will be mild for the time of year, but the region will be drenched.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, rain is expected for much of the region.

After 4 a.m., showers are likely, along with patchy fog.

The low will be around 50 degrees and the high will be around 57 degrees.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range between a quarter and half an inch.

Saturday night will be rainy.

The high will be around 56 degrees on Sunday.

There’s a 40% chance of rain today.

On Monday, expect sunny skies and a high near 35 degrees.

Monday night will be colder than usual, with a low of around 21 degrees.