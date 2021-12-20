The reopening of Scottish schools after the Christmas break’should be postponed,’ according to the teaching union.

The SSTA is urging the government to take action before schools close for the Christmas break this week.

After the holidays, which begin this week, students are expected to return in January.

However, the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) reported that classrooms are already experiencing staffing issues as a result of the rule requiring full households to self-isolate for 10 days if someone tests positive for covid.

As the UK entered its second national lockdown last January, schools were closed and students were sent home to complete work remotely.

According to the Daily Record, Nicola Sturgeon previously stated that schools would only be closed as a last resort.

As part of its response to the sudden rise of the omicron variant, the Scottish Government is considering imposing even more restrictions on the public.

After warning the public to stay at home if at all possible, the First Minister will make another strong statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Because of the rising number of covid cases, Seamus Searson, general secretary of the SSTA teaching union, claims he is already hearing of schools that are understaffed.

In the run-up to Christmas, he said, parents were keeping their children off to avoid contracting the virus.

“At the moment, schools are struggling to stay open due to the large number of teachers who are sick with the virus,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.

“We must be realistic and state that the virus will spread within schools.”

“There appears to be a widespread belief that the virus is not spread in schools and that teachers are immune.”

On Sunday, nearly 6,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported across Scotland, with Omicron now being the most common variant.