The Republican Party of Donald Trump has tightened its ties with former President Barack Obama.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donald Trump stunned Republican Party leaders when he took control of the Republican National Committee in 2016.

As the incumbent Republican president, the party was obligated to back him in 2020.

The Republican Party, on the other hand, has a decision to make in 2024.

The Republican National Committee, which oversees the party’s rules and infrastructure, is under no obligation to back Trump once more.

In fact, the Republican Party’s bylaws specifically state that if more than one candidate seeks the party’s presidential nomination, neutrality is required.

However, as Republican officials from across the country gathered in Utah for the RNC’s winter meeting this week, they focused much of their attention on disciplining Trump’s opponents and embracing his grievances.

As the first stages of the 2020 presidential campaign begin to take shape, their actions have demonstrated that the party’s focus remains on serving Trump and his political interests.

“If President Trump decides to run, the RNC must absolutely support him, 100 percent,” said Michele Fiore, a Nevada RNC committeewoman since 2018.

“The bylaws can be changed.”

The deepening of one of America’s major political parties’ alignment with a figure who is undermining the country’s democratic principles is a sobering reminder.

Trump sparked a violent insurgency at the US Capitol as he fought to keep his job.

He has recently stated unequivocally that former Vice President Mike Pence could and should have overturned the election results, despite the fact that he lacked the authority to do so.

Pence chastised Trump outside the RNC ballrooms on Friday, saying that he had “no right to overturn the election” and that his former boss was “wrong” to suggest otherwise.

In Salt Lake City, such dissension was uncommon.

Two Republican lawmakers who have criticized Trump and are members of the committee investigating the Jan.

The RNC, channeling the former president, attacked the panel for leading a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” in the wake of the June 6 insurgency.

In January, Pence’s life was threatened.

6, is one of a few Republicans eyeing a run in 2024, regardless of whether Trump seeks re-election.

If he ran for President again, he would…

