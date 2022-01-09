The rescue effort in Pakistan’s blizzard-devastated town is still ongoing.

As rescuers struggle to clear snow from roads in Murree, near Islamabad, the death toll has risen to 23.

Pakistan’s capital, Karachi

Officials said on Sunday that the death toll from heavy snow in a popular hill station near Pakistan’s capital Islamabad had risen to 23, as rescue workers aided by army troops struggled overnight to clear the roads.

Massive snowfall over the past three days has buried Murree, a scenic hill station 65 kilometers (40 miles) east of Islamabad, and its adjoining valleys in a thick layer of snow, blocking roads, knocking out power, and sending panicked tourists fleeing for safety.

Thousands of vehicles packed with tourists were stranded in the valley and surrounding areas over the past three days due to the snowstorm.

Thousands of vehicles were trapped on different roads in and around Murree over the past two days, forcing the government to call in the army. At least 23 people, including eight members of one family, died as a result of the cold and lack of oxygen.

Maj. Gen.

General Akhtar Nawaz, the head of the National Disaster Management Authority, a state-run organization that coordinates relief and rescue efforts, told reporters that rescuers are still working to clear a key road where the majority of the deaths occurred.

He claimed that the remaining roads and arteries had been reopened to traffic, and that all stranded tourists had been relocated to hotels and army camps.

However, “many” abandoned vehicles remain buried beneath the snow, posing a problem for rescuers attempting to clear the main road that connects the picturesque valley to the rest of the country.

According to Murree police, 600 to 700 vehicles were rescued overnight.

Army troops clearing the roads with heavy machinery were seen on local broadcaster Geo News, as were rescuers sprinkling salt on the roads in an attempt to melt a thick layer of snow.

An investigation has been ordered.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an investigation into the incident, focusing on why tourists were not prevented from visiting the hill station despite the meteorological department’s clear warning of unusual snowfall.

This year’s heavy snowfall in Pakistan’s north and northwest valleys is a clear indication of the effects of climate change.

Pakistan is one of the ten countries that are expected to do so.

Short summary of Infosurhoy