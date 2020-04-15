The researchers have overcome the peak of the pandemic

“On March 4 the first case was detected in Galicia and we started working with local data,” explains Juan José Nieto, professor of Mathematical Analysis. “From there, as we had already developed various mathematical methods to measure the evolution and trajectory of this type of epidemic, we deduced that the peak would be exceeded in the first week of April,” he adds.

Along with researchers Iván Area, from UVigo, Delfim Torres, from the University of Aveiro and Jorge Mira, from USC, Nieto began investigating a method to determine the extent of the pandemic. Now, they suggest a method to determine the number of infected in a more effective way. To do this, they propose the use of a system similar to that of electoral polls: “We believe that the correct thing would be to take random samples,” proposes Mira.

Therefore, the suggestion of these professors is none other than “go testing

s to find out if people have antibodies to that virus. For this, however, tests that are completely effective are needed, “says Jorge Mira. This proposal, although it does not exclude the most vulnerable groups, it would include carrying out the test on anyone, something that would favor the sample being of greater value. “Right now the tests are done on individuals, but it does not make sense at the statistical level. For the results to be robust, we need them to be random, “insists Nieto.

“Like an iceberg”

“We suspect that there are many more people who have or had the virus, even if they were asymptomatic,” says professor Jorge Mira. “It could be compared to an iceberg, we see its surface, but we cannot verify what is underneath,” he reflects. “Asymptomatic people are dangerous because they don’t even know they are infected,” Mira insists.

“The country is not homogeneous, some communities are better positioned than others,” he admits, specifying in the Spanish case. Because of this, “for the moment, we must be cautious because it is an unpredictable and unknown virus,” warns Juan José Nieto. “It is likely that a regrowth will emerge” in the short or medium term, but the importance lies in “having as wide a knowledge of the virus as possible,” he says. .