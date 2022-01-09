The restaurant’s brilliant response to a ‘toxic’ diner who complained that the staff was a “wet lemon” when they didn’t get their way.

A RESTAURANT MANAGER has given the best response to a “toxic” diner who complained that staff were a “wet lemon” when they didn’t get their way when they didn’t get their way.

The customer claimed that staff at Lorenzo’s Italian eatery in Preston, which consistently receives rave reviews, were “rude, arrogant, and totally deluded” after “sabotaging” their daughter’s 16th birthday surprise in a review.

“Booked this restaurant for my daughter’s 16th birthday and as everyone knows how difficult it is to organise this without the surprise being spoiled,” the reviewer, who only goes by the name “Kiptic” on Tripadvisor, wrote in November.

“As is customary, we looked into various local restaurants that might be a good fit for this.”

We chose this so-called family restaurant because they understand the value of family values and what it takes to put on an event like this.

I was so wrong.”

The enraged customer claimed they had “called up” Lorenzo’s to inform them that they would be dropping off a birthday cake before the dinner, and were told that “whoever brought cake in would have to wear a mask,” which they thought was “fair enough.”

“I went into the restaurant with the cake just before booking and was greeted by the most arrogant old person I have ever had the displeasure of meeting,” they continued.

“As soon as I walked through the door, I was greeted by a wall of rudeness, as I was told I couldn’t bring the cake into the restaurant, despite the fact that it had been pre-arranged.”

“I told him it was pre-arranged… then they told me they were doing me a favor and even taking [the]cake, despite the fact that Covid guidelines said it couldn’t be done.”

They claimed they were told they “should know the law of the land” before calling one of the waiters “a deluded pompous waiter” and another a “wet lemon” and the restaurant a “disgrace to the community.”

The customer then went “over the road” to another restaurant, which “welcomed the cake and assured me that my daughter would have a wonderful meal.”

“They were flabbergasted by what I told them, but not surprised by it because it’s well known that they believe they are above everyone in the area,” they continued.

“Don’t patronize this establishment; instead, patronize the other excellent establishments in the area.”

I’ll never walk through that doorway again.”

However, the customer received a scathing response from General Manager Ruggero L.

“Your review reflects who you are as a person,” he wrote.

Fortunately, you won’t be returning to the restaurant, so we won’t have to deal with you again.

“Is it a disgrace to the community? Like when we were in lockdown?”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.