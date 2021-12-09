The ridiculous reason why Neilston is listed as a departure point on the Glasgow Central departure board is because

Neilston is listed on the Glasgow Central departure board for the ridiculous reason that

We’ve covered the best ‘unanswered questions’ in Glasgow before, but unless you’re lucky enough to be from Neilston, we’re guessing you’ve never noticed this little glitch in the matrix before.

There are plenty of oddities to be found in Glasgow that will pique the interest of those who have a keen eye for them.

This is unsurprising given that Glasgow, its people, and its streets and buildings have many fascinating stories to tell as such a historic city.

We even compiled a list of the best ‘unanswered questions’ posed by locals, such as whether The Stone of Destiny in the Arlington Bar is genuine, or why the clock faces on the city’s old steeples are all blue.

Another question that has come up on our radar, and we’re sure many others have as well, is why Neilston is written as on the departure board at Glasgow Central Station.

Is there some hidden significance among train or rail historians that the rest of us aren’t aware of, or does it have anything to do with Glasgow Central station’s history?

Unfortunately, the answer is much simpler and less impressive.

“I’m in Glasgow Central looking at the departure board, wondering why Neilston is always written when no other destination has the andlt;andgt;?” asked musician David Burns to ScotRail last month in a tweet.

“Hi David, It’s displayed like this to differentiate it from Newton as both stations are terminating stations and look alike,” ScotRail responded.

“Adding andlt;andgt; to either side makes it stand out for those who might need it on the day.”

That’s all there is to it!