The rise and fall of Pakistan’s founding party

The Muslim League is split into several factions as it celebrates its 115th anniversary.

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Pakistan’s founding party, the All India Muslim League (AIML), now known as the Pakistan Muslim League (PML), is the country’s largest but most divisive political force.

It has multiple factions, each flexing its political muscle on its 115th anniversary.

On December 1, the Muslim League was established.

In British-ruled India, he was born on December 30, 1906, in Dhaka, now the capital of Bangladesh, and led the movement for an independent Muslim-majority country that resulted in the creation of Pakistan.

It arose from a literary movement at India’s Aligarh Muslim University.

Despite the presence of towering political figures such as Sir Agha Khan, Nawab Waqar-ul-Mulk, Nawab Mohsin-ul-Mulk, Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar, and Allama Mohammad Iqbal, who is also Pakistan’s national poet, it remained an elitist group during its heyday.

After taking power in 1934 amid rising Muslim nationalism in the region, Pakistan’s founding leader, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, also known as Quaid-e-Azam or the Greatest Leader, transformed the party into a popular movement.

The famous Lahore Resolution, also known as the Pakistan Resolution, was adopted under Jinnah’s leadership on March 23, 1940, at a massive gathering in Lahore’s Minto Park, demanding a separate Muslim state with five Muslim majority provinces.

Finally, Lord Mountbatten, the last British viceroy of India, announced the country’s partition on June 3, 1947.

Pakistan became an independent country on this date.

The beginning of the end of the party

Jinnah was elected Pakistan’s first governor-general, but he died a year after the country gained independence.

His death also coincided with the military and civil bureaucracy intervening and the demise of the country’s founding party.

“Achieving an ideal is always viewed as a triumph, but it also brings with it new challenges.”

This party was no different.

“It became the Pakistan Muslim League from the All India Muslim League, with no challenge like the All India Congress,” said Akhtar Sandhu, a political and historical analyst in Lahore.

Sandhu said the PML was unable to deal with the challenges in the newfound country, listing the events and reasons that led to the party’s demise.

“There had never been a leader of that stature.

