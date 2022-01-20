‘The rising cost of living is terrifying – my husband has dementia and forgets to turn off the lights and turn off the hot taps.’

‘The rising cost of living is terrifying – my husband has dementia and forgets to turn off the lights and the hot taps.’

Elaine Yates, 72, describes how rising energy bills and the cost of caring for her 76-year-old husband have forced her to keep the heat low and do less grocery shopping.

After inflation soared to 5.4 percent, older people on fixed incomes described the rising cost of living as “frightening.”

“To be honest, it’s all doom and gloom right now.”

“We don’t have much to look forward to,” Elaine Yates, 72, said.

The former footwear manufacturing worker, who lives in Northamptonshire, is finding it difficult to manage her finances while caring for her 76-year-old husband, who suffers from a brain injury, dementia, and other ailments.

“Because of his dementia, I don’t like to turn down the heat at night because that’s when it’s coldest, and if he’s awake, he needs to be comfortable.”

So, during the day, when I fire it up, I keep it at about 13 degrees, believe it or not.

We’re only in a small bungalow, not a big house, so I keep it really low all the time to keep it comfortable.

That was something I’d never done before.

“Michael [my husband]will turn on the lights and leave the hot water running.

I have to remind him because he has dementia… that’s why if he wakes up in the middle of the night, I have to make sure everything is turned off.”

“We accepted a £20 monthly increase on what we were paying [for our energy], so we’re now paying well over £100 a month,” Mrs Yates explained.

It won’t suffice, I’m sure.

Our caregiver’s hourly rate has increased by £2 per hour.

So much has risen.”

The Consumer Prices Index rate of inflation increased from 5.1% in November to 5.4 percent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, it is possible that it will reach 6% by April.

In response to the cost-of-living squeeze, the state pension for older people will only increase by 3.1% in April, after the government temporarily scrapped the triple lock.

“I’m trying not to do as much [food shopping]at the moment,” Mrs Yates said.

I went once on a daily basis.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.