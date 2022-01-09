The rising stars of 2022 include Wet Leg, Pink Pantheress, Lola Young, and Tems.

Wet Leg, Pink Pantheress, Lola Young, and Tems are among the rising stars of music in 2022.

Kate Solomon reveals the rising stars set to soundtrack 2022, from TikTok rap royalty to the most hyped guitar band of the decade.

What will 2022 bring? If 2021 was the year of big pop comebacks and growling, menacing guitars, what will 2022 bring? As the world continues to unravel, I expect to hear just as much music designed to distract from the horrors of modern life as music designed to confront them head-on.

As nightclubs continue to struggle, we may hear more antsy beats and a yearning for dancefloor connections in pop music.

As musicians grapple with a post-pandemic world – a mix of nostalgic references from the early 2000s and deeply synthetic sounds of the future – I believe there will be more escapist fantasies, as well as a lot of soul-searching.

Gen Z’s approach to music, which entails picking and choosing sounds and styles from a vast musical buffet, is certain to continue.

So here are 15 artists whose music we’re looking forward to hearing more of in the coming months.

Trust us when we say that your new favorite artist is in here somewhere, from emotional gay pop to TikTok-friendly hooks and prowling soul…

It’s been a while since we’ve had a truly exciting, tears-on-the-dancefloor pop star to get excited about, but please allow me to introduce you to Metteson, a Norwegian newcomer whose queer pop is second to none in the genre of “melancholy, but dancing through it.”

He belts out over a church choir and a driving dance beat, “Still nobody knows how you let me put my hands up under your shirt when you get cold.”

It’s a story about hidden love and difficult intimacy, and it’s euphorically devastating.

His songs have a similar experimental and emotional timbre to Perfume Genius’s, and his live shows are said to be just as exciting.Song to try: “Under Your Shirt”

Given the year since “Pain” went viral on TikTok, it seems almost ridiculous to include PinkPantheress on this list.

The song, which ricocheted her to a certain kind of fame (big with young people, unknown to everyone else) by dreamily combining a languid SFA hook with a chill UK garage beat and Pantheress’s blissful vocal – all put together at home using GarageBand –

Last year, the musician released her first full-length mixtape.

