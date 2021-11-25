The RMT union has announced that the London Underground strike will take place on Friday, affecting millions of people.

The London Underground strike will take place on Friday, affecting millions of people, according to the RMT union.

The Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly, and Victoria Night Tube lines will go on strike for 24 hours beginning at 4.30 a.m. on Friday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are on strike because new shifts are being imposed on Tfl employees, which they claim will affect their work-life balance.

The strike will “go ahead as planned,” according to a spokesman for the union.

Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines will be disrupted beginning Saturday, November 27th, and continuing throughout December.

“This strike is about the destruction of popular and family-friendly agreements that helped make the original Night Tube such a success,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

“Instead, the company wants to save money by lumping all drivers into a pool where they can be thrown from pillar to post at the company’s whim.

“We have made every effort in Acas and direct talks to resolve this dispute since the beginning, but it is clear that LU executives are only concerned with the bottom line and have no regard for the well-being of their employees or the quality of service provided to passengers.”

“If Tube management hadn’t axed dedicated Night Tube staff and perfectly workable arrangements in order to cut staffing numbers and costs, this strike and its serious consequences in the run-up to Christmas could have been avoided.”

TfL said it had invited the RMT to join it for more talks yesterday in order to resolve their dispute without triggering a strike.

Tfl confirmed to i that there were nearly 5.5 million entries and exits on the Tube network last Friday, so tomorrow’s strike, which falls on popular shopping day Black Friday, is likely to affect millions.

"The RMT's planned strike action is needless and.." said Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations.

