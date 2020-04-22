The Robot Revolution Will Continue to Be Televised as Westworld Returns for Season 4

This week’s penultimate episode of Westworld’s third season might push the show’s revolutionary hosts that much closer to reaching their goals ahead of the finale, but HBO would like to kindly inform you that this season will not be the series’ last.

Today HBO made the truly shocking announcement that Westworld’s slated to come back for a fourth season that, unsurprisingly, the network revealed no details about. That being said, there’s a new teaser that…similarly only states the obvious: The war between humans and hosts has only just begun.

This is now.#Westworld has been renewed for Season 4. pic.twitter.com/GTnF4YVB6e

— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) April 22, 2020

“From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said in a press release. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

The interesting thing, though, is that Westworld’s most recent renewal is just one piece of the puzzle. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO intends on the series running for six seasons in total with Nolan and Joy serving as showrunners right up until the end despite the commitments they’ve made to Amazon. But for now, we’re just dying to see what happens in the final two episodes of season three – the fact that a fourth season is on the way is just icing on the virtual-reality cake.

Westworld airs Sunday nights on HBO.

Featured image: HBO