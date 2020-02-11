The Rock’s daughter signed up by WWE development to follow dad’s footsteps

WWE has signed The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson to begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando

The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as she begins her quest to follow in her father’s footsteps.

The Rock has gone down in history as one of the most legendary wrestlers in WWE and now his daughter Simone looks set to carry the baton down into a new generation of athletes.

Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock and his ex-wife Dany Garcia, has officially been signed up by the multi-billion dollar company.

After recently turning 18, and she was spotted being put through her paces at the WWE Performance Centre.

“It means the world to me,” Simone said in a press release. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Triple H added, “Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Centre.

“Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar.”

The Rock has three daughters in total, the first, Simone, from his first wife Dany Garcia, who he was married to from 1997 to 2007.

Their split was handled amicably, and Garcia and Johnson still work together, with Garcia running and co-founding his production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

The Johnson lost one of their members recently when WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of The Rock died aged 75.

WWE released a statement with the news, saying the company was “saddened” by Johnson’s passing and offering condolences to his family.