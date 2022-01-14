The roof of a multi-story car park in Glasgow will be converted into a solar farm.

The roof of a multi-story car park in Glasgow will be turned into a solar farm.

A multi-story car park roof in Glasgow will be converted into a solar farm in the heart of the city, generating electricity for car chargers and possibly high-rise flats.

This year, solar panels covering 130 parking spaces will be installed on the Duke Street roof, which is owned by the city.

Covid and Brexit have caused a delay in the renewable energy project, but work is set to begin in the coming weeks.

It is hoped that the additional power generated will be enough to power three high-rise tower blocks in Drygate.

On the car park site, a 500 kilowatt battery would allow energy from the solar panels to be stored and shared.

Seven electric vehicle charging stations already exist in the parking lot and will be powered by the solar panels.

“Glasgow is a Lighthouse city in the EU Horizon 2020 RUGGEDISED project,” according to a Glasgow City Council spokesperson.

“This innovative program provides smart solutions to help us on our way to becoming a low-carbon city.”

By the middle of 2022, the installation will be completed.”

A £940,000 European Commission fund has been used to fund the project.

The solar power canopy was supposed to go live in 2019.

The Duke Street parking garage has 1170 parking spaces.