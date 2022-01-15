The roof of a multi-story car park in Glasgow will be turned into a solar farm.

The site’s energy will be used to power electric car chargers and possibly high-rise apartments, with the transformation expected to be finished later this year.

A multi-story car park roof in Glasgow will be converted into a solar farm in the heart of the city, generating electricity for car chargers and possibly high-rise flats.

This year, solar panels covering 130 parking spaces will be installed on the Duke Street roof, which is owned by the city.

Covid and Brexit have caused a delay in the renewable energy project, but work is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Extra power generated could be used to power three high-rise tower blocks in Drygate, it is hoped.

A 500 kilowatt battery on the car park site would store and share the energy generated by the solar panels.

Seven electric vehicle charging stations already exist in the parking lot, which will be powered by the solar panels.

“Glasgow is a Lighthouse city in the EU Horizon 2020 RUGGEDISED project,” a Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said.

“This ground-breaking program provides smart solutions to help us achieve our goal of becoming a low-carbon city.”

This project will see the construction of a bespoke solar car port on the roof of the Duke Street multi-story car park, as well as battery storage to support seven electric vehicle charging stations on site.

By the middle of 2022, the installation will be ready.”

A £940,000 European Commission fund has been used to fund the project.

The solar power canopy was supposed to be up and running by 2019.

There are 1170 spaces in the Duke Street parking lot.