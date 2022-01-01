The Rose Parade will still take place in California on New Year’s Day in 2022.

In 2022, the Rose Parade will still take place on New Year’s Day in California.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) —

(AP) — A year after the Rose Parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral extravaganza marking the arrival of 2022 is set to go on despite a new wave of infections caused by the omicron variant.

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition was set to include grand marshal LeVar Burton, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units, and dozens of floats based on the theme “Dream.”

Don’t doubt.

“Be successful.”

After days of record-breaking rains, forecasters predicted a sunny dawn for the parade’s 8 a.m. start.

LeAnn Rimes was set to open the parade with a performance of “Throw My Arms Around the World,” and “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy, who was riding aboard Louisiana’s “Feed Your Soul” float, and country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen were also on the bill.

Despite an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County, where daily new cases topped 27,000 on Friday, the parade and the afternoon Rose Bowl football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes remained on schedule.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the number of new cases was at an all-time high.

Bryanna Naba of Pasadena and her daughters Janelle, 3, and Bella, 8, set up chairs along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Dec.

(Dean MusgroveThe Orange County Register via AP)AP on March 31, 2021, as the start of a long wait for the Rose Parade on Saturday morning, (Dean MusgroveThe Orange County Register via AP)

Thousands of spectators line the parade’s 5.5-mile route.

Many people set up camp on sidewalks overnight, some as early as noon on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities in Pasadena advised residents to wear masks, preferably N95 or KN95 types, and to avoid mixing with people from other groups.

Ticketholders for the parade bleachers and the Rose Bowl game will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, according to the Tournament of Roses Association, and masks will be required for anyone aged 2 and up.